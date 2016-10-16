Carmine CoppolaBorn 11 June 1910. Died 26 April 1991
Carmine Coppola
1910-06-11
Carmine Coppola Biography (Wikipedia)
Carmine Valentino Coppola (June 11, 1910 – April 26, 1991) was an American composer, flautist, editor, musical director, and songwriter who contributed original music to The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Apocalypse Now, The Outsiders, and The Godfather Part III, all directed by his son Francis Ford Coppola.
Carmine Coppola Tracks
The Ride of the Valkyries (Die Walküre)
Carmine Coppola
The Ride of the Valkyries (Die Walküre)
First Chase/Foot Chase/St. Matthew Passion (End Credits)
Ray Brown, Milton Kestenbaum, Lalo Schifrin, Lalo Schifrin, Larry Bunker, Carmine Coppola, Victor Feldman, Carl Fortina, Plas Johnson, Artie Kane, Virginia Majewski, Tommy Morgan, Joe Porcaro & Emil Richards
First Chase/Foot Chase/St. Matthew Passion (End Credits)
First Chase/Foot Chase/St. Matthew Passion (End Credits)
