Otha Turner and The Rising Star Fife and Drum Band
Otha Turner and The Rising Star Fife and Drum Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8707bd79-9454-4a80-ac95-c47ae1349f42
Tracks
Sort by
Bye And Bye I'm Going To See The King
Luther Dickinson
Bye And Bye I'm Going To See The King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bye And Bye I'm Going To See The King
Last played on
Bounceball
Otha Turner and The Rising Star Fife and Drum Band
Bounceball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bounceball
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist