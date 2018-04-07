Don MoyeBorn 23 May 1946
Don Moye
1946-05-23
Don Moye Biography (Wikipedia)
Famoudou Don Moye, (born May 23, 1946) is an American jazz percussionist and drummer. He is most known for his involvement with the Art Ensemble of Chicago and is noted for his mastery of African and Caribbean percussion instruments and rhythmic techniques.
Don Moye Tracks
Black Paladins
Joseph Jarman
Black Paladins
Black Paladins
Mama Marimba (feat. Johnny Dyani)
Joseph Jarman
Mama Marimba (feat. Johnny Dyani)
Mama Marimba (feat. Johnny Dyani)
Egwu-Yesi Kipaleta
Joseph Jarman
Egwu-Yesi Kipaleta
Egwu-Yesi Kipaleta
