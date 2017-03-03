Hey Rosetta! was a Canadian seven-piece indie rock band from St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador and led by singer/songwriter Tim Baker. Known for their energized live shows, the band created a large, layered sound by incorporating piano, violin, cello, and brass into the traditional four-piece rock setup. On October 13, 2017, the group announced via a lengthy Facebook post that they would be taking an indefinite hiatus. The group carries a cultural significance in their home province, being one of two bands to have achieved mainstream success (the other being Great Big Sea).