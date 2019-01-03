Mark WynterBorn 29 January 1943
Mark Wynter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p021ytf9.jpg
1943-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8703d36f-b249-45cf-8162-45c36de04849
Mark Wynter Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Wynter (born Terence Sidney Lewis; 29 January 1943) is an English actor and former singer, who had four Top 20 singles in the 1960s, including "Venus in Blue Jeans" and "Go Away Little Girl". He enjoyed a lengthy career from 1960 to 1968 as a pop singer and teen idol, but developed later into an actor in film, musicals and plays.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark Wynter Performances & Interviews
Mark Wynter Tracks
Sort by
Venus In Blue Jeans
Mark Wynter
Venus In Blue Jeans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05glhzr.jpglink
Venus In Blue Jeans
Last played on
Go Away Little Girl
Mark Wynter
Go Away Little Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05glhzr.jpglink
Go Away Little Girl
Last played on
Kickin' Up The Leaves
Mark Wynter
Kickin' Up The Leaves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05glhzr.jpglink
Kickin' Up The Leaves
Last played on
It's Almost Tomorrow
Mark Wynter
It's Almost Tomorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05glhzr.jpglink
It's Almost Tomorrow
Last played on
Image Of A Girl
Mark Wynter
Image Of A Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05glhzr.jpglink
Image Of A Girl
Last played on
Shy Girl
Mark Wynter
Shy Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05glhzr.jpglink
Shy Girl
Last played on
Mark Wynter Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist