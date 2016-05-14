FreddieHungarian singer Gábor Alfréd Fehérvári. Born 8 April 1990
Freddie
1990-04-08
Freddie Biography (Wikipedia)
Gábor Alfréd Fehérvári (born 8 April 1990), known by his stage name Freddie, is a Hungarian singer. He first came to prominence after placing fourth in the first season of the Hungarian version of Rising Star. He later became the Hungarian representative in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Freddie Performances & Interviews
Freddie Tracks
