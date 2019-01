The Monks of Mellonwah (often referred to as MOM) are an Australian Alternative Rock band. Based in Sydney, they have toured nationally and internationally, including in the United States. Their music has received extensive airplay and their videos have been played on networks including MTV and ABC1's RAGE.

