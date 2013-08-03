Sick Puppies are an Australian rock band, formed in 1997. Sick Puppies rose to prominence in 2006 when their song "All the Same" was uploaded, along with a video, to YouTube. The video supported the Free Hugs Campaign, which was launched in Sydney, and has since received over 78 million views on the website. This success was followed up with Dressed Up as Life in 2007, which entered the Billboard 200 at number 181. Their third studio album, Tri-Polar, came out on July 14, 2009. The band's fourth studio album, Connect was released on July 16, 2013. They released their fifth studio album, Fury on May 20, 2016 with new vocalist Bryan Scott after Shimon Moore left the band in October 2014.