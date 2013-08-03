Sick PuppiesFormed 1997
Sick Puppies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br308.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86f78011-5087-48d2-8922-c381d2eb0c40
Sick Puppies Biography (Wikipedia)
Sick Puppies are an Australian rock band, formed in 1997. Sick Puppies rose to prominence in 2006 when their song "All the Same" was uploaded, along with a video, to YouTube. The video supported the Free Hugs Campaign, which was launched in Sydney, and has since received over 78 million views on the website. This success was followed up with Dressed Up as Life in 2007, which entered the Billboard 200 at number 181. Their third studio album, Tri-Polar, came out on July 14, 2009. The band's fourth studio album, Connect was released on July 16, 2013. They released their fifth studio album, Fury on May 20, 2016 with new vocalist Bryan Scott after Shimon Moore left the band in October 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sick Puppies Tracks
Sort by
Connect
Sick Puppies
Connect
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br308.jpglink
Connect
Last played on
Maybe
Sick Puppies
Maybe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br308.jpglink
Maybe
Last played on
All the Same
Sick Puppies
All the Same
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br308.jpglink
All the Same
Last played on
Sick Puppies Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist