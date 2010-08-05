Pierre CléreauDied 1570
Pierre Cléreau
Pierre Cléreau Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Clereau (died before 11 January 1570) was a French composer, choirmaster, and possibly organist of the Renaissance, active in several towns in Lorraine, including Toul and Nancy. He wrote both sacred and secular vocal music, in Latin, French, and Italian. Among his many compositions is a Requiem mass, as well as some sacred songs influenced by the Huguenot psalm style; he is not known, however, to have converted to Protestantism.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pierre Cléreau Tracks
La Lune est Coustumiere
La Lune est Coustumiere
