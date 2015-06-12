Studded Left, formerly Indian Jewelry, is a band from Houston, Texas. Since forming in 2002 the band has released eight studio albums, several singles, and toured internationally.

Indian Jewelry was mistakenly supposed by various journalists to have a large, almost all-inclusive membership, and they played off this confusion, often obscuring their identities or leaving them unsaid. As their biography in the program for their performance at the Redcat Theater in Los Angeles stated: "We are legion." In essence, the first consistent studio and touring version of the band, 2002-2008, was Erika Thrasher, Tex Kerschen, Rodney Rodriguez, and Brandon Davis. The ongoing version of the band, under various names, 2008-present, and allowing for overlap, is Erika Thrasher, Tex Kerschen, Mary Sharpe, and Richard Durham.

The Rhapsody music service page dedicated to the band describes them thus: "Indian Jewelry are classic Lone Star State freaks."

The LA Weekly said of the band: "The most mind-controlling band I ever saw was Indian Jewelry. During a set at the Echo four or five or six years ago, they found some top-secret dial on the back of their synthesizer and slowly started turning up the insanity, pounding away at the same unrelenting riff until a roomful of people was twitching and frothing at the mouth. So you could say I've got high hopes for this appearance at Part Time Punks' anniversary show. These weapons-grade Texan psychedelicists match truly primitive electronics, rhythms like Konono N°1, bleeps and wooshes from some kind of Soviet radar system, etc., to unending slo-mo distorto guitar that fills the room like boiling oil and ghost vocals from the other side. Like all Indian Jewelry releases, new album Peel It demands your total commitment. So hear ... and obey." (Chris Ziegler)