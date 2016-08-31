Helms Alee is an American rock band that formed in 2007. Based in Seattle, Helms Alee features Ben Verellen, former member of Harkonen and Roy. Helms Alee released four albums, Night Terror (2008) and Weatherhead (2011), through Hydra Head Records,as well as Sleepwalking Sailors (2014) and Stillicide (2016) through Sargent House (to which the band signed in 2013 ). "Helms Alee" is a nautical term, included in the commands for tacking a sailboat.