Born 9 April 1943. Died 1 November 2004
Terry Knight
1943-04-09
Terry Knight Biography (Wikipedia)
Terry Knight (born Richard Terrance Knapp; April 9, 1943 – November 1, 2004) was an American rock and roll music producer, promoter, singer, songwriter and radio personality, who enjoyed some success in radio, modest success as a singer, but phenomenal success as the original manager-producer for Grand Funk Railroad and the producer for Bloodrock.
Terry Knight Tracks
Got Love
