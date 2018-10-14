Lynne Hamilton
Lynne Hamilton
Lynne Hamilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Lynne Hamilton (born 1953) is an English-born singer, notable for her career in Australia, having recorded the single "On the Inside", the theme to the enormously popular cult series Prisoner. Hamilton, now works as an Evangelist Minister.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
On The Inside (Theme from "Prisoner Cell Block H")
On The Inside
PRISONER: CELL BLOCK H
On The Inside - Prisoner Cell Block H Theme
Prisoner Cell Block H
