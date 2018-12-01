Prince Far IBorn 1945. Died 15 September 1983
Prince Far I
1945
Prince Far I Biography (Wikipedia)
Prince Far I (c. 1944 – 15 September 1983) was a Jamaican reggae deejay, producer and a Rastafarian. He was known for his gruff voice and critical assessment of the Jamaican government. His track "Heavy Manners" used lyrics against measures initiated towards violent crime.
Prince Far I Tracks
Under Heavy Manners
Under Heavy Manners
Dream (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jun 1978)
No More War (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jun 1978)
Front Line (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jun 1978)
Foggy Road (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jun 1978)
Shall Not Dwell In Wickedness
Bedward The Flying Preacher
Front Line (John Peel session 4th July 1978)
No More War (John Peel session 4th July 1978)
Frontline speech
Shake The Nation
Bass Ace
Prince Far & I And The Arabs
Bass Ace
Negusa Nagast
I and I Are The Chosen One
Borno Dub
Heavy Manners
Tribute To Michael Holding
Rain A Fall
No More War Dub
Wisdom
Calling Far Over The Sea
Nuclear Weapon
Throw Away Your Gun
Black Man Land - BBC Session 04/07/1978
Psalm 87
