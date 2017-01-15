Kulka JánosConductor and composer. Born 11 December 1929. Died 18 October 2001
Kulka János
1929-12-11
Kulka János Biography (Wikipedia)
János Kulka (11 December 1929 – 18 October 2001) was a Hungarian conductor and composer.
Samson et Dalila - Mon Coeur s'ouvre à ta voix
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Samson et Dalila - Mon Coeur s'ouvre à ta voix
Samson et Dalila - Mon Coeur s'ouvre à ta voix
Orchestra
Martha: Ach, so fromm
Friedrich von Flotow
Martha: Ach, so fromm
Martha: Ach, so fromm
Orchestra
O ma lyre immortelle (Sapho)
Grace Bumbry
O ma lyre immortelle (Sapho)
O ma lyre immortelle (Sapho)
O don fatale! (Don Carlo)
Grace Bumbry
O don fatale! (Don Carlo)
O don fatale! (Don Carlo)
Mon coeur s'ouvre a ta voix (Samson et Dalila)
Grace Bumbry
Mon coeur s'ouvre a ta voix (Samson et Dalila)
Mon coeur s'ouvre a ta voix (Samson et Dalila)
