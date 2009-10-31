Mark GearyIrish singer-songwriter. Born 31 January 1976
Mark Geary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-01-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86f1a0c1-ee0a-4a69-a9a4-3d5e8d4f8a1e
Mark Geary Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Geary is an Irish singer-songwriter and musician born in Dublin, Ireland into a large family with ten siblings, one of whom is actor Karl Geary. In 1992 he emigrated to New York City after being called up for a lottery-won green card. Living in New York's East Village, Geary began playing the local circuit, in venues such as the Sin É alongside Jeff Buckley, and other artists. Geary also worked in popular New York bar The Scratcher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark Geary Tracks
Sort by
Adam & Eve
Mark Geary
Adam & Eve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adam & Eve
Last played on
Mark Geary Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist