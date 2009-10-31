Mark Geary is an Irish singer-songwriter and musician born in Dublin, Ireland into a large family with ten siblings, one of whom is actor Karl Geary. In 1992 he emigrated to New York City after being called up for a lottery-won green card. Living in New York's East Village, Geary began playing the local circuit, in venues such as the Sin É alongside Jeff Buckley, and other artists. Geary also worked in popular New York bar The Scratcher.