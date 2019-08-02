Hawklords is a British space rock band. The band started as a one-off ensemble of musicians formerly associated with Hawkwind, and playing Hawkwind covers. Although the band uses the same name as the short-lived 1978 incarnation of Hawkwind it is not a reunion or a tribute band. Only one of the current members was in the 1978 Hawklords and the current band has released six albums of original material.