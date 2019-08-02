Hawklords
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86f127d7-67c0-4860-a9da-33fc70cb26d0
Hawklords Biography (Wikipedia)
Hawklords is a British space rock band. The band started as a one-off ensemble of musicians formerly associated with Hawkwind, and playing Hawkwind covers. Although the band uses the same name as the short-lived 1978 incarnation of Hawkwind it is not a reunion or a tribute band. Only one of the current members was in the 1978 Hawklords and the current band has released six albums of original material.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hawklords Tracks
Sort by
Hawklords Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist