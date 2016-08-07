Eleanor FarjeonBorn 13 February 1881. Died 5 June 1965
Eleanor Farjeon
1881-02-13
Eleanor Farjeon Biography (Wikipedia)
Eleanor Farjeon (13 February 1881 – 5 June 1965) was an English author of children's stories and plays, poetry, biography, history and satire. Several of her works had illustrations by Edward Ardizzone. Some of her correspondence has also been published. She won many literary awards and the Eleanor Farjeon Award for children's literature is presented annually in her memory by the Children's Book Circle, a society of publishers. She was the sister of the thriller writer Joseph Jefferson Farjeon.
