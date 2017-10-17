Alex the AstronautBorn 1995
Alex the Astronaut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86ef988e-2ae7-4d25-8f81-1fb43b6be277
Alex the Astronaut Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexandra Lynn (born 1995), who performs as Alex the Astronaut, is an Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist. She released her first two EPs in 2017: To Whom It May Concern and See You Soon. Alex the Astronaut recently released a new stand alone single Waste Of Time which she performed live with full band performance at Splendour In The Grass.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alex the Astronaut Tracks
Sort by
Not Worth Hiding
Alex the Astronaut
Not Worth Hiding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Worth Hiding
Last played on
Back to artist