Gerard van Herk
Déjà Voodoo was formed by Gerard van Herk (guitar and singing) and Tony Dewald (drums), who combined 1950s horror imagery with rockabilly and country musical influences. Van Herk's guitar only had the top four strings and he sang in a deep voice, whilst Dewald's drum kit had no cymbals, which resulted in a low-treble rock style they termed "sludgeabilly." The band toured in Canada, the United States, and even Europe.
Richard Strauss
Der Zwerg (D.891)
Siete canciones populares espanolas
La maumariee (Un soir me promenant; Mon Pere me marie)
