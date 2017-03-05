Tríó Guðmundar Ingólfssonar
Tríó Guðmundar Ingólfssonar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86e985e5-b755-4b93-86f2-f4f9aaaaebca
Biography (Wikipedia)
Tríó Guðmundar Ingólfssonar (Eng.: Guðmundur Ingólfsson’s Trio) was an Icelandic bebop group and a piano trio, no longer in existence, following the death of its leader, pianist Guðmundur Ingólfsson in 1991. The other two members of the trio were the drummer Guðmundur Steingrímsson and the bassist Þórður Högnason.
Although the trio performed jazz on its own, and was very successful in Iceland, its best known work (also, the best selling jazz album in Iceland) is the 1990 jazz collaboration with the pop and electronica diva Björk titled Gling-Gló (Eng.: "ding-dong").
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Pabbi Minn
Björk
Pabbi Minn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhq8.jpglink
Pabbi Minn
Last played on
Back to artist