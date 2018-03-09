Linda MartellBorn 4 June 1941
Linda Martell
1941-06-04
Linda Martell (born Thelma Bynem, June 4, 1941), is an American rhythm and blues and country music singer. In August 1969, she became the first African-American woman to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.
Bad Case of the Blues
Linda Martell
Bad Case of the Blues
Bad Case of the Blues
Colour Him Father
Linda Martell
Colour Him Father
Colour Him Father
Before The Next Teardrop Falls
Linda Martell
Before The Next Teardrop Falls
Before The Next Teardrop Falls
