Barenaked Ladies is a Canadian rock band, formed in 1988 in Scarborough, Ontario. The band quickly developed a cult following in Canada, with their self-titled 1991 cassette becoming the first independent release ever to be certified gold in Canada. Their debut with Reprise Records, Gordon, featuring the singles "If I Had $1000000" and "Brian Wilson", was released in 1992.

Initially a duo of Ed Robertson and Steven Page, as of 2018 the band is composed of Robertson, Jim Creeggan, Kevin Hearn, and Tyler Stewart. Creeggan's brother Andy Creeggan was a member between 1989 and 1995. Page left in 2009, reducing the group to a quartet.

The band's style has evolved greatly throughout their career, and their music which began as exclusively acoustic quickly grew to encompass a mixture of a wide array of styles including pop, rock, hip hop, rap, etc[citation needed]. They are most commonly billed as an "alt rock" band. The band's cult following translated into immediate success with Gordon in Canada, but it was not until the band's 1996 live album, Rock Spectacle and their 1998 fourth studio album, Stunt, that they finally achieved major success in the United States and United Kingdom.