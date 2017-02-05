Grant McFarlane
Grant McFarlane Tracks
AJs / Heartbreak Hill / Mumbai / The Prize Bag - Grant McFarlane
Inion Ni Scannlain
Inion Ni Scannlain
Performer
Hose A / Trip to Portarlington / Trip to Dingle
Hose A / Trip to Portarlington / Trip to Dingle
Performer
Inion Ni Scannláin / Mumbai / The Tonder Jukebox / MacLeods Farewell
Set of Jigs and Reels
Mhairi Mackinnon
Set of Jigs and Reels
Last played on
Minerval Street Waltz
Hamish Napier
Minerval Street Waltz
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections 2013: BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year
Glasgow
2013
Celtic Connections 2013: BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year
Glasgow
