The Hunters60s Dutch rock band. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1968
The Hunters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86e2fc3a-da8b-4e2e-90fa-350f4959456e
The Hunters Tracks
Sort by
Teen Scene
The Hunters
Teen Scene
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teen Scene
Last played on
Rabbit on a Log
The Hunters
Rabbit on a Log
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rabbit on a Log
Last played on
Russian Spy And I
The Hunters
Russian Spy And I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Russian Spy And I
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Hunters
The Hunters Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist