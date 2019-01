Pierce Fulton (born 6 June 1992) is an American DJ, musician, singer, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer. In 2014, Fulton's single "Runaway" topped the Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. Later that year, his song "Kuaga (Lost Time)" was listed at number 38 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart and used in a Smirnoff ad campaign.

