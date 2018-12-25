Gayla PeeveyBorn 8 March 1943
Gayla Peevey
1943-03-08
Gayla Peevey Biography (Wikipedia)
Gayla Rienette Peevey (born March 8, 1943) is a former singer and child star from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Her family moved to Ponca City, Oklahoma, in 1948. She is best known for her recording, under her maiden name Gayla Peevey, of "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas" (Columbia 4-40106, 1953). Peevey recorded the novelty song when she was 10 years old.
In 1960, under the name Jamie Horton, she had a minor hit with the song "Robot Man", a Connie Francis cover.
Gayla Peevey Tracks
I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas
Gayla Peevey
I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas
I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas
I want a Hippopotamus
Gayla Peevey
I want a Hippopotamus
I want a Hippopotamus
Are My Ears On Straight?
Gayla Peevey
Are My Ears On Straight?
Are My Ears On Straight?
I Only Want a Hippo
Gayla Peevey
I Only Want a Hippo
I Only Want a Hippo
