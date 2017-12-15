Annie Gallup is an American singer-songwriter. She grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan and attended the University of Michigan School of Art before moving to Kentucky, Washington State, North Carolina and Massachusetts. She lives currently in Santa Barbara, California. She has ten CDs of original songs as a solo artist, and five with Peter Gallway as the duo Hat Check Girl. Annie was awarded an ArtServe Michigan/Michigan Council of the Arts and Cultural Affairs project grant in 2001 to create and perform her theater piece Stay Me With Flagons"The CD Pearl Street, a collection of linked-narrative songs, was adapted from another theater piece, originally called Skinny Arms. She is a Kerville New Folk winner (2002) and Napa Valley Music Festival winner (1999).

Her song "Circle" was covered by Chuck Brodsky on his album Radio. She covered Rachel Bissex's song "Angel" on the tribute-record Remembering Rachel: Songs Of Rachel Bissex (2005).

In addition to her solo performances, she also performs as part of the duo Hat Check Girl with Peter Gallway. Annie Gallup and Peter Gallway were married on March 1, 2014.