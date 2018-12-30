Christopher Alan Young (born June 12, 1985) is an American country music singer and songwriter. In 2006, he was declared the winner of the television program Nashville Star, a singing competition which aired on the USA Network.

After winning, he was signed to RCA Records Nashville, releasing his self-titled debut album that same year. It produced two singles on Hot Country Songs with "Drinkin' Me Lonely" and "You're Gonna Love Me". His second album, The Man I Want to Be, was released September 1, 2009. It included the singles "Voices", "Gettin' You Home (The Black Dress Song)", and the title track, all of which went to number 1. Young's third album, Neon, produced two more number ones in "Tomorrow" and "You" in 2011 as well as the top 20 hit "I Can Take It from There" in 2012. The follow-up, 2013's A.M., produced three new singles with the top 5 hits "Aw Naw", "Who I Am with You", and "Lonely Eyes". His fifth album, I'm Comin' Over, was released on November 13, 2015. In 2017, Young gained one of the crowning achievements in country music: becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.