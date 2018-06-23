The Jelly BeansFormed 1962. Disbanded 1965
The Jelly Beans
1962
The Jelly Beans Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jelly Beans were a rhythm and blues vocal group from Jersey City, New Jersey. Formed in 1962 by five high schoolers, the group signed with Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller's label, Red Bird Records, in 1963. Working with songwriters Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich, the group released its debut single, "I Wanna Love Him So Bad", in 1964; the song became a hit in the United States, peaking at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100. The follow-up, "Baby Be Mine", peaked at #51 later that year, and while the group recorded copiously, a full-length album was never issued. Red Bird dropped the group at the end of 1964; one final single was released on Eskee Records, but it fizzled and the group broke up in 1965.
The Jelly Beans Tracks
You Don't Mean Me no Good
The Jelly Beans
You Don't Mean Me no Good
You Don't Mean Me no Good
I Wanna Love Him So Bad
The Jelly Beans
I Wanna Love Him So Bad
I Wanna Love Him So Bad
Whisper Sweet Things
The Jelly Beans
Whisper Sweet Things
Whisper Sweet Things
