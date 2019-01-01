Nachiketa Chakraborty
Nachiketa Chakraborty
Nachiketa Chakraborty Biography (Wikipedia)
Nachiketa Chakraborty (simply known as Nachiketa) is an Indian Bengali singer-songwriter and composer who is known for his modern Bengali lyrics and album song known as 'Briddhasrom'. He achieved fame in the early 1990s, with the release of his debut album Ei Besh Bhalo Achi.
