Dita Von TeeseBorn 28 September 1972
1972-09-28
Dita Von Teese Biography (Wikipedia)
Dita Von Teese (born Heather Renée Sweet; September 28, 1972) is an American vedette, burlesque dancer, model, costume designer, entrepreneur, singer, and actress. She is credited with re-popularizing burlesque performance, earning the moniker "Queen of Burlesque".
Dita Von Teese Tracks
Rendezvous (Kornél Kovács Remix)
Disintegration (feat. Dita Von Teese)
