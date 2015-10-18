Kim Victoria Cattrall (born 21 August 1956) is a British-Canadian actress. She is best known for her role as Samantha Jones on HBO's Sex and the City (1998–2004), for which she received five Emmy Award nominations and four Golden Globe Award nominations, winning the 2002 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. She reprised the role in the films Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).

Cattrall made her film debut in Rosebud (1975) and went on to appear in various television roles. She came to prominence in the 1980s with films such as Ticket to Heaven (1981), Police Academy (1984), City Limits (1985), Big Trouble in Little China (1986), Mannequin (1987), Masquerade (1988), Midnight Crossing (1988), and The Return of the Musketeers (1989). She worked on several occasions with director Bob Clark, appearing in four of his films: Tribute (1980), Porky's (1982), Turk 182! (1984), and Baby Geniuses (1999). Her other film credits include The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990), Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991), Split Second (1992), Above Suspicion (1995), 15 Minutes (2001), Crossroads (2002), Ice Princess (2005), My Boy Jack (2007), The Ghost Writer (2010), and Meet Monica Velour (2010).