Benny MardonesBorn 9 November 1946
Benny Mardones
1946-11-09
Benny Mardones Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruben Armand "Benny" Mardones (born November 9, 1946) is an American pop singer and songwriter who is best known for his hit single "Into the Night", which hit the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice, in 1980 (#11) and again in 1989 (#20).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Into The Night
Benny Mardones
Into The Night
Into The Night
