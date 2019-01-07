Utah SymphonyFormed 1940
Utah Symphony
1940
Utah Symphony Biography (Wikipedia)
The Utah Symphony is an American orchestra based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The orchestra's principal venue is Abravanel Hall. In addition to its Salt Lake City subscription concerts, the orchestra travels around the Intermountain West serving communities throughout Utah. The orchestra accompanies the Utah Opera in four productions per year at Salt Lake's Capitol Theatre. In addition, the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera have a summer residency at the Deer Valley Music Festival, located in Park City, Utah. The orchestra receives funding from the Utah State Legislature for educational concerts.
Samson et Dalila, Op. 47: Bacchanale
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Samson et Dalila, Op. 47: Bacchanale
Samson et Dalila, Op. 47: Bacchanale
Symphony no.3 in C minor 'Organ' - Maestoso - Allegro
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Symphony no.3 in C minor 'Organ' - Maestoso - Allegro
Symphony no.3 in C minor 'Organ' - Maestoso - Allegro
Performer
Robin meets Little John (The Adventures of Robin Hood)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Robin meets Little John (The Adventures of Robin Hood)
Robin meets Little John (The Adventures of Robin Hood)
Bugler's Holiday
Leroy Anderson
Bugler's Holiday
Bugler's Holiday
Performer
Grand Tarantella for piano and orchestra
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Grand Tarantella for piano and orchestra
Grand Tarantella for piano and orchestra
Guaracha (Latin-American Symphonette)
Morton Gould
Guaracha (Latin-American Symphonette)
Guaracha (Latin-American Symphonette)
THE BLACK CAULDRON (1985): End Titles
Utah Symphony
THE BLACK CAULDRON (1985): End Titles
THE BLACK CAULDRON (1985): End Titles
Robin Hood Suite (excerpts) (feat. Varujan Kojian & Utah Symphony)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Robin Hood Suite (excerpts) (feat. Varujan Kojian & Utah Symphony)
Robin Hood Suite (excerpts) (feat. Varujan Kojian & Utah Symphony)
