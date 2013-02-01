Priest “Soopafly” BrooksUS rapper, producer & engineer. Born 8 December 1972
Priest “Soopafly” Brooks
1972-12-08
Biography (Wikipedia)
Priest Joseph Brooks, (known professionally as Soopafly born December 8, 1972) is a hip hop producer and rapper from Long Beach, California. He is a member of the DPGC.
Tracks
Like It Or Not
Last played on
