Julia LezhnevaBorn 5 December 1989
Julia Lezhneva
1989-12-05
Julia Lezhneva Biography (Wikipedia)
Julia Mikhaylovna Lezhneva (Russian: Юлия Михайловна Лежнева; born 5 December 1989) is a Russian soprano opera singer and recitalist, specialising in soprano and coloratura mezzo-soprano material of the 18th and early 19th century. She studied with Tamara Cherkasova, Irina Zhurina, Elena Obraztsova, Dennis O'Neill and Yvonne Kenny.
Julia Lezhneva Tracks
Missa Sancti Josephi (Laudamus te)
Jan Dismas Zelenka
Lascia la spina, from Il Trionfo del tempo e del disinganno
George Frideric Handel
Orchestra
Infelice - concert aria Op. 94 for soprano and orchestra
Felix Mendelssohn
Orchestra
Stabat mater for soprano, alto & orchestra in F minor: Stabat mater dolorosa
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater in F minor)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Saeviat Tellus Inter Rigores: Aria
George Frideric Handel
Exsultate, jubilate - motet for soprano and orchestra (K 165)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Orchestra
Alleluja (Exsultate, jubilate, K 165)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Gloria in D Major RV 589: vi) Propter magnum gloriam
Antonio Vivaldi
Orchestra
Gloria in D Major RV 589: iv) Gratias agimus tibi
Antonio Vivaldi
Orchestra
Gloria in D Major RV 589: iii) Laudamus te
Antonio Vivaldi
Orchestra
Gloria in D Major RV 589: ii) Et in terra pax
Antonio Vivaldi
Orchestra
Gloria in D Major RV 589: i) Gloria in excelsis
Antonio Vivaldi
Orchestra
Alessandro: Act 2, Sc 1 and 2
George Frideric Handel
