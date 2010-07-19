Sound BarrierFormed 1980. Disbanded 1987
Sound Barrier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86cd8460-46da-4ec5-a88e-438a32a0d2c7
Sound Barrier Biography (Wikipedia)
Sound Barrier is a pioneering all-black heavy metal quartet from Los Angeles, CA, whose members have also recorded and toured with acts such as Masi, Total Eclipse, Mother's Finest and Fishbone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sound Barrier Tracks
Sort by
Fasten Your Seat Belts, We're Off To Suburbia
Sound Barrier
Fasten Your Seat Belts, We're Off To Suburbia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sound Barrier Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist