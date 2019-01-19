Slothrust
2010
Slothrust (pronounced sloth-rust or slow-thrust) is an American alternative rock band from Boston, Massachusetts. The band is described as heavy and full of lyrical grit, and fusing elements of the 1990s with modern edge.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
