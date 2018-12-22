The Human Beinz ( BEE-inz) is an American rock band from Youngstown, Ohio. Originally known as The Human Beingz, the band initially featured John "Dick" Belley (vocals, guitar), Joe "Ting" Markulin (vocals, guitar), Mel Pachuta (vocals, bass) and Gary Coates drums, later replaced by Mike Tatman.

Their only hit record, "Nobody but Me", peaked in 1968 at number 8 on the pop charts.