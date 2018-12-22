The Human BeinzFormed 1964
The Human Beinz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86c407d6-10ea-4062-9193-233a1bdf1f57
The Human Beinz Biography (Wikipedia)
The Human Beinz ( BEE-inz) is an American rock band from Youngstown, Ohio. Originally known as The Human Beingz, the band initially featured John "Dick" Belley (vocals, guitar), Joe "Ting" Markulin (vocals, guitar), Mel Pachuta (vocals, bass) and Gary Coates drums, later replaced by Mike Tatman.
Their only hit record, "Nobody but Me", peaked in 1968 at number 8 on the pop charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Human Beinz Tracks
Sort by
Nobody but Me
The Human Beinz
Nobody but Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody but Me
Last played on
Two Of A Kind
The Human Beinz
Two Of A Kind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Of A Kind
Last played on
Dance On Through
The Human Beinz
Dance On Through
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance On Through
Last played on
Nobody But Me (live)
The Human Beinz
Nobody But Me (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody But Me (live)
Last played on
Turn on Your Love Light (live)
The Human Beinz
Turn on Your Love Light (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn on Your Love Light (live)
Last played on
Mr Soul
The Human Beinz
Mr Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Soul
Last played on
I've Got To Keep On Pushing
The Human Beinz
I've Got To Keep On Pushing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Got To Keep On Pushing
Last played on
The Human Beinz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist