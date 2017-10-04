The Spinto BandFormed 1996
The Spinto Band
1996
The Spinto Band Biography
The Spinto Band is an American indie rock band from Wilmington, Delaware. Formed in 1996, the band comprises singer and guitarist Nick Krill, singer and bassist Thomas Hughes, drummer Jeffrey Hobson, keyboardist Sam Hughes, and guitarist Joey Hobson. They release music on their own label, Spintonic Recordings.
Tracks
Oh Mandy
Direct To Helmet
I Think We're Alone Now
Vivian, Don't
Brown Boxes
