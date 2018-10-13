The WhatnautsFormed 1969
The Whatnauts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86c0f463-b054-4b10-a204-cdcc6538c7f5
The Whatnauts Biography (Wikipedia)
The Whatnauts were an American soul group from Baltimore, Maryland founded in 1969. George Kerr produced them. The group had several hit singles in the early 1970s, including the socially conscious single "Message From A Black Man" in 1970 on A&I International, "Please Make The Love Go Away" also in 1970 but on Stang, and their biggest success "I'll Erase Away Your Pain" in 1971. They performed with fellow Stang artists The Moments for the hit single "Girls" in 1974.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Whatnauts Tracks
Sort by
Help Is On The Way
The Whatnauts
Help Is On The Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Help Is On The Way
Last played on
Girls
The Moments
Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5g2l.jpglink
Girls
Last played on
I'll Erase Away Your Pain
The Whatnauts
I'll Erase Away Your Pain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Erase Away Your Pain
Last played on
I Dig Your Act
The Whatnauts
I Dig Your Act
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Dig Your Act
Last played on
Girls
Moments and Whatnauts
Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girls
Last played on
Soul Walking
The Whatnauts
Soul Walking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Walking
Last played on
Girls
Moments and Whatnauts
Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girls
Last played on
Help Is On the Way
Whatnots
Help Is On the Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Help Is On the Way
Performer
Last played on
Why Can't People Be Colors Too?
The Whatnauts
Why Can't People Be Colors Too?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Can't People Be Colors Too?
Last played on
Message From A Black Man
The Whatnauts
Message From A Black Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Message From A Black Man
Last played on
Blues Fly Away
The Whatnauts
Blues Fly Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues Fly Away
Last played on
Girls
The Whatnauts
Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girls
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Whatnauts
The Whatnauts Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist