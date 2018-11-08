Martin Baker (born 26 July 1967, Manchester) is President of the Royal College of Organists, a position held since 2017, and is Master of Music at Westminster Cathedral, a position he has held since 2000.

Baker was educated at the Royal Northern College of Music Junior School, Chetham's School of Music, St Ambrose College, and attended Downing College, Cambridge as an Organ Scholar from 1985-88. He subsequently held appointments at Westminster Cathedral (Organ Scholar 1988-90), St Paul's Cathedral (Assistant Organist 1990-1991) and Westminster Abbey (Sub-Organist 1992-98 and Acting Organist 1998-99.)

Martin Baker won first prize in the Improvisation Competition at the St Albans International Organ Festival in 1997. While his position at Westminster Cathedral is primarily focused on choral direction, he maintains an international profile as an organ recitalist, and is known particularly for his skill in organ improvisation.[citation needed]