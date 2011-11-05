Commander Tom
Commander Tom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86be6511-987b-4452-8f6e-6c33e2e0d88a
Commander Tom Biography (Wikipedia)
Commander Tom (real name Tom Weyer) is a German DJ and music producer.
He began working as a DJ at the "Drops SuperDisco" in Kehl in the 1980s, and also worked as a DJ at the "Rheinpark" discothèque in Germersheim in the 1990s.
In 2004, his single "Attention!", sampled from the Tom Novy vs. Eniac 1997 song "Superstar", hit #1 on the German dance music charts. It peaked at #23 in the UK Singles Chart in February 2005. His most recent single "I Can't Sleep!" was released in 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Commander Tom Tracks
Sort by
Attention (Shock:Force Remix)
Commander Tom
Attention (Shock:Force Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Attention (Shock:Force Remix)
Last played on
Are Am Eye'
Commander Tom
Are Am Eye'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are Am Eye'
Last played on
Commander Tom Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist