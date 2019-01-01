Eskimos & Egypt
Eskimos and Egypt were a late 1980s to mid-1990s crossover band based out of Manchester, England. The band's members were Paul Cundall on keyboards and synthesizer, David Cameron-Pryde on bass and keyboards, Mark Compton on guitar and keyboards and Christopher O'Hare on vocals and keyboards. Their unofficial fifth member was long term collaborator Mark Stagg, who acted as engineer. The band was started by Cameron-Pryde and O'Hare and original drummer Nigel Heywood, who now lives in the United States.
