Jon Langston
Jon Langston Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Thomas "Jon" Langston (born April 8, 1991) is an American country musician from Loganville, Georgia. He released an extended play, Showtime, with Treehouse Records, in 2015. This was his breakthrough release upon the Billboard magazine charts. His extended play, Jon Langston, was released independently in 2015. The release got better placements upon the same Billboard magazine charts.
