Miles is a Bangladeshi rock band formed in Dhaka in 1979 by Happy Akhand. It is one of the pioneering rock bands in Bangladesh. They helped develop the style of rock music in Bangladesh with their blues and jazz influenced styles. They are widely considered as one of the most popular rock bands in Bangladesh and West Bengal. They have released nine studio albums and some compilation. The band came to public attention during the early and mid 1980s public music shows in Chambeeli Super Club and Hotel Intercontinental. Their Bengali album "প্রত্যাশা (Expectation)" had sold over 3 million copies in South Asia. It is still the best selling album in Bangladesh. They were part of the Bangladeshi rock scene that emerged in the early 1990s to mid 90s. They have released some of the most significant songs in the region, such as "চাঁদ তারা সূর্য (Moon Stars Sun)", "ফিরিয়ে দাও (Turn Back)", "স্বপ্ন ভঙ্গ (Breaking Dreams)", "জ্বালা জ্বালা (Irritation)", "হারালে নীরবে (Lose Heart)" etc.

Miles rose to mainstream fame during the early 1990s with rock bands like LRB, Nagar Baul and Ark which were also part of the Bangladeshi rock scene. They released their self titled debut studio album "Miles" in 1982, which contained English numbers. They released their second album "A Step Further" in 1986. After the bands founder Happy Akhand died in 1987, the band struggled for few years. After five years, they released their third and first bengali album "প্রতিশ্রুতি (Promise)" in 1991, which received well success.