Jean LanglaisBorn 15 February 1907. Died 8 May 1991
Jean Langlais
Jean Langlais Biography
Jean Langlais (15 February 1907 – 8 May 1991) was a French composer of modern classical music, organist, and improviser. His works are mostly masses and organ music, some based on Gregorian themes, enhanced by polymodal harmonies.
Kyrie (Messe Solennelle)
Kyrie (Messe Solennelle)
Incantation Pour Un Jour Saint
Incantation Pour Un Jour Saint
Messe Solonnelle
Messe Solonnelle
Fete
Fete
Dialogue sur les mixtures (Suite brève)
Dialogue sur les mixtures (Suite brève)
Suite brève (1st mvt)
Colin Walsh
Suite brève (1st mvt)
Suite breve for organ
William Mcvicker & Jean Langlais
Suite breve for organ
Acclamations (from Suite Médiévale)
Ghislaine Reece-Trapp & Jean Langlais
Acclamations (from Suite Médiévale)
Organ prelude: Chant de Paix
Jean Langlais
Organ prelude: Chant de Paix
Suite breve for organ
Jean Langlais
Suite breve for organ
Incantation pour unjour saint
Jean Langlais
Incantation pour unjour saint
Cantilene from 'Suite Breve'
Jean Langlais
Cantilene from 'Suite Breve'
Messe solennelle (1950)
Jean Langlais
Messe solennelle (1950)
