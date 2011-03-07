FrancesqaFormed 10 March 2009. Disbanded 2011
Francesqa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2009-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86ac890f-2a9e-4e51-8dd9-1a417e904d18
Francesqa Biography (Wikipedia)
Francesqa were a British four-piece rock band from Newbury, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Francesqa Tracks
Sort by
All I Had
Francesqa
All I Had
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Had
Last played on
A Little Closer
Francesqa
A Little Closer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Closer
Last played on
Francesqa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist