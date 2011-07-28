Templecloud
Templecloud Biography
Templecloud are producer/writers Simon Gwilliam & Steve Evans. Based in the South West, they have worked with the likes of Goldfrapp, Robert Plant, Siouxsie Sioux and Dj Fresh.
Templecloud Tracks
